Conroy Mitchell Missing, from Kingston

Thirty-one-year-old Conroy Mitchell otherwise called ‘Alex’, of Verbena Avenue in Kingston has been missing since Thursday, May 19.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 176 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that Mitchell was last seen at a bar along Campbell’s Boulevard in the parish at about 1:00 p.m. He was dressed in a white merino and a green shorts. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conroy Mitchell is asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

