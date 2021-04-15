Conrod Grey Missing from St Catherine

Sixty-five-year-old Conrod Grey, otherwise called ‘Baby G,’ of Silvera Drive, Wynter’s Pen in Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since April 12.

He is of a dark complexion, stout build and is about 165 centimetres (5ft 5inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Grey was last seen about 10:00 p.m., on Wellington Street in the parish. He was dressed in a black shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes andhas not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Conrad Grey is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

