Confession: Using my girlfriend’s money to take care of my pregnant side chick

I’ve been using my girlfriend’s money to pay for my side chick’s pregnancy expenses because I’m unemployed. My girlfriend is wealthy and she definitely doesn’t mind taking care of me until I get back on my feet. I have access to all her accounts and buy whatever I need. Unfortunately, I didn’t break things off with my side piece and she got pregnant. She doesn’t believe in abortions so I have to pitch in to help. When I do withdrawals, I have to do it in moderate amounts to not make my girlfriend suspicious but I have a feeling but actions will catch up to me. I’m not proud of what I’m doing but I don’t wanna be a deadbeat father.