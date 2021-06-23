Confession: Trying to get pregnant so my boyfriend can leave his wife

I bore my boyfriend’s condoms so I could get pregnant and take him from his wife. I got pregnant for real and he has been very supportive so I feel like I accomplished my goal. I  love him and the wife is too old and boring for him anything. She isn’t into freaky things like oral sex and “golden shower” but I sure am. I give him everything he wants, including anal sex. We do all sorts of freaky things anywhere. The final thing is that he’s very known in Jamaica. He’s a prominent minister of government that everybody thinks is a devoted family man. One day, I will take him from his wife completely.

