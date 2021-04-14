Confession: Tricked my girlfriend into drinking my sperm because she wont give me oral sex

My girlfriend refuses to give me oral sex because she thinks it’s nasty but I really wish she would. What I’ve done to appease myself is to put my ejaculation in her milk so she can taste me without knowing that she is. I know it might sound kind of twisted but I get a thrill from this. It actually turns me on to watch her drink it. I eat healthy and I’m sure I don’t have any diseases so I’m not harming her in any way. Perhaps I’ll stop doing it before she catches onto me, but for now, I’m going to keep doing it. I love her; she’s a really good girl but she needs to loosen up a bit. Everybody is giving oral these days, so why can’t she? I’ve actually offered to give her and she refused. Our sex life would be so much better if she just gave in.