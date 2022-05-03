Confession: ‘The Sucker for Toes’

I met this man at an upscale bar in Kingston. The man looked amazingly handsome and well built. We were there chatting and his teeth were like lily white. He had casual vibes about him and a quite professional personality.

He invited me out for dinner about two times afterwards but he never asked for anything sexual. It was kind of weird to me seeing how the man looked but then again, I just thought to myself that good men still existed.

After getting to know each other for a little over 2 months, he started giving me financial support and he would emphasize that I go to a nail salon and get a pedicure done at least once a week; he just said he likes to see a woman’s toe looking well kept.

One weekend he invited me to a hotel on the coast with him. I got super excited because I saw this as the opportunity to give him some of my mind-blowing sex. I prepared myself by clean shaving and packing some sexy negligees.

After dinner, we went to our room and I went to freshen up and changed into my first negligee. I turned on some sexy slow music and came out dancing for him. I saw the bulge in his underwear and decided to take it out. The man had one of the most beautiful piece that I have ever seen; the length was about 10 inches and the girth was good. It looked very clean and smelled fresh; that sent me in overdrive. I decided to put it in my mouth but to my surprise, he said no. He said I should wiggle my toes in his face first.

He inspected my toes individually and then started smelling them. He was like spending time giving each toe foreplay. I found this very weird and distasteful but I just went along with pleasing him. He started sensually licking my foot bottom and heels and it tickled so bad that u tried to squirm away. He seriously told me not to run away but to be a big girl and take it. I bore it and to my surprise, the man place all of my 5 toes in his mouth and started sucking like it was his last meal. When I looked, he was rubbing his big piece and ejaculated. I was like ok, now I can get some good sex in my aching cunt. To my surprise, the man went to sleep on me so I had to go to the bathroom and masturbate. When I woke up the next morning, I see where he left $200,000 in an envelope and a note thanking me for giving him my clean feet. As weird as it was, the money made me feel good.

When he came in back from the gym, we showered and went for breakfast. He would run his toes on mine under the table and smile with me. When we got back to the room he just asked me to lay down and he placed his head at my feet and hugged them then fell asleep. For the entire weekend, the man didn’t have any direct sexual encounter with me, only my toes. My toes were like water-soaked from the amount of sucking they got. After this, I started getting more and more money from him. I learnt that it was always good to save for rainy days so I opened an account and put all the money he gave me.

One night we went to a hotel in New Kingston and I already knew the drill so I prepared my feet and gave them to him. This time the man said no, he wanted something better tonight. My vagina instantly got wet hearing that because I thought the man came to his senses. I got the biggest upsetter when he told me to use 3 of my toes to push in his anus. I swear I died right there. He told me he would pay me a large sum of money to do that. When I pushed in my toes, the nice body man started gyrating on them and was behaving like a little bitch. He was wining like a gogo and ejaculated on my feet. My stomach was extremely sick and I ran to the bathroom and threw up. I spent a little time in there and when I came back out he was gone but he left an envelope with $3000 US dollars.

I quickly called a taxi, hurriedly left the hotel, and went home. I thank God he did not know where I lived. The night he called and sent text messages and I locked off my phone. The next day when I turned on my phone, I saw a text where he said he would find me. That was it for me, I went online immediately and booked a one-way ticket to my cousin in Atlanta that same day. I had all the cash that he gave me. That was 3 years ago and I have not been back to Jamaica since then.

Identity Withheld