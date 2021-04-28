Confession: Spending my husband’s money on my “sugar baby”

I have been using my husband’s money to spoil my “sugar baby” but my husband doesn’t suspect a thing. I’m 50, and my boyfriend is 23. He’s finishing his bachelor’s degree and is currently redundant because of the pandemic. I pay his rent and gives him grocery and pocket money. In return, he keeps my company when my husband is away and we have the most amazing sex. His penis is huge and he sure knows how to work it. He also gives amazing head. I do return the oral sex but I’m not sure if I’m as good as he is. I love him for real and he says he does too. I’m happy the day we met. Thinking about him makes me horny. I’m going to call him soon and arrange a meetup.