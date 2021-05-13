Confession: Sleeping with my husband’s brother as revenge

My husband got a younger girl pregnant so I’ve started an affair with his brother to get revenge. He doesn’t know about it yet but I really hope I get pregnant so I can slap him in the face with it. I’ve been faithful all our marriage but since he wants to play with me, we can go head to head. I found out about his affair after searching his phone. As far as I know, the baby will be here in about 2 months and he’s excited to be a father. He told me he never wanted any children so I don’t understand why he’s doing this to me. I just feel very frustrated. His brother is amazing in bed and much cuter anyway so I don’t feel bad.

