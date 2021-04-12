Confession: Secretly sleeping with my husband’s side chick

My husband doesn’t know that I know about his side chick and have met up with her to have sex. Luckily, she is also into girls so it wasn’t hard to get her to agree. She knows he’s my husband and we’ve agreed to keep playing this game until we’re ready to confront her. I actually like her and I can see why he likes he too. When he gives each of us money, we spend it on each other. I’m not upset about this at all but when he finds out, he’s gonna know and see that I’m not the one to be played with. The girl and I go to the nail tech together and catch lunch sometimes. Our sex is amazing; definitely better than what I have with my husband. He’s gonna be livid when he finds out.