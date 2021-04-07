Confession: Pregnant for my sugar daddy but I told my man it’s his child

I am pregnant for my sugar daddy but I lied to my boyfriend that it’s his. My sugar daddy knows about my man and he wants me to break up with him and start a relationship with him. The man literally has a wife and he wants me to leave my relationship. He must be crazy. Anyway, both men are buying things for the baby and I and taking care of everything so I am not mad about it at all. Both men have qualities that I simply adore and I won’t stop seeing them. l hope I have a boy, and so does my man. My sugar daddy wants a little girl to spoil but I’m sure he will be satisfied no matter what. My mother knows everything and she says she raised me better but these men have literally been my way out of poverty so I don’t see why I should drop them because she is not happy. That makes no sense.