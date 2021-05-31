Confession: Planning to work Black Magic on my baby father’s woman

My baby daddy and his new girlfriend are expecting their first child and my mother and I have been plotting to work black magic on her so she will lose the baby and their relationship will end. I am still deeply in love with him but he broke up with me when I cheated. I need him back. He was mine first and the only person I have ever loved. We are going there next week and once she’s out of the way, I am going to ‘tie’ him. Sorry to say, but I do not feel regretful. This man is the love of my life and since we broke up I’ve had a hard time moving on. I know he has feelings for me but doesn’t trust me. However, I would never cheat on him again.

