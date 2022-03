I’m married, my wife and I are in our thirties, and we have two children. I have been stressed out about my job for the past few months. I don’t want my wife to worry too much, so I act as if everything is ok. Recently, a coworker advised me to visit a massage parlor where he normally goes to release his tension. I took his advice and I have been going to this place at least three days a week. I have gotten so addicted to the services that I get from the girls I hook up with at this place. They are beautiful, sexy, and are willing to do anything I ask them to do. I don’t think I am willing to stop going there anytime soon. I definitely love this lifestyle, hopefully, my wife doesn’t find out because I cannot afford a divorce at this point.