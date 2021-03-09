Confession: My three men want to spend Easter weekend with me

I am caught between a rock and a hard place. All three of my men want to spend Easter weekend with me but in order to get out of seeing 2 of them, I told them a close relative is sick and I need to be with my family during this time. My conscience has been killing me and the most frustrating part is that they keep asking for updates and about medical expenses etc. I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been giving different prices for “medication” and “miscellaneous items” but I’ve just been spending it on myself. I know I sound very heartless but I can’t pass up free money. My relatives are all fine. Nobody is sick. I simply don’t want to spend time with them anytime soon. My favorite guy has more money and he pleases me more in bed. Him and I can chill over the Easter. I’ll schedule another time for the others.