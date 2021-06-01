Confession: My sister is sleeping with my mother’s man

My sister has been sleeping with our mother’s boyfriend and I feel conflicted about it. I’m close to both of them but I understand that it’s kinda none of my business. He takes care of both of them financially, and she says she genuinely likes him. I’m sure my mother would disown my sister if she knew and I’d hate for our family to tear apart because of this. When we have family dinners, I cannot look anybody in the eye because I know what’s truly going on. It makes me so uncomfortable to be in the middle of this. My conscience is killing me. He has tried making moves on me but I didn’t have the heart to act on them. I just hope this doesn’t blow up in anybody’s face.