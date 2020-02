Confession: My Man Dumped Me So I Could Find A Better Man – I am 37 years old and had been dating a man for over two years. I fell in love with him so deep that nothing else mattered. The sex was great, I was comfortable and happy with him; he was almost my everything.

As our relationship grew I noticed that he was becoming carefree and less caring towards me.

I asked questions but all he would say is that he has to do what’s best for him.

Not long after the changes in his behavior towards me, he called and told me that we couldn’t see each other anymore and I should try finding someone else. He said still loves and would always love me.

I was hurt and confused because he couldn’t give a solid reason as to why he was breaking up with me.

I tried hard to accept his wish and broke down multiple times during the day and night wondering if I had done something wrong and he wasn’t telling me.

Despite the fact, it was a hard one for me to deal with I tried to make friends with other people with no romantic intention but eventually met my present boyfriend that swept me off my feet.

At first, this boyfriend was not attractive or interesting to me. However, after a few days of slowly getting to know him, I realize all that I was missing. I had been worrying and stressing myself over this man that had dumped me for no good reasons.

I still love and care for the man that had dumped me. Still, I’m also happy that he did it. Because After all the heartache, sleepless nights and pain he has caused me, I have found joy and happiness from my boyfriend that I’m not in love with yet, but care about.

I have looked myself in the mirror and said: “One man’s garbage has become another man’s pride.”

Tasty. Kingston.