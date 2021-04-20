Confession: My boyfriend and I sleep with other people for money

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

When my boyfriend and I go out, we pretend like we don’t know each other so we can pick up single people who seem to have money. Both him and I have had sex with other people for benefits, and when we get home, we split it evenly. We understand that money has to be made so we put aside the pride and jealousy. This is how we have been surfing for some months. There’s this one particular man that I have developed feelings for but I can’t tell my boyfriend because we agreed and promised that we wouldn’t catch any feelings. I have been seeing him more often and everything but I know nothing can become of it. I hope he doesn’t feel the same way about another girl. It’s unfair, I know, but he’s mine at the end of the day. If anything more develops, I’ll write back to give an update.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....