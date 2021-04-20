Confession: My boyfriend and I sleep with other people for money

When my boyfriend and I go out, we pretend like we don’t know each other so we can pick up single people who seem to have money. Both him and I have had sex with other people for benefits, and when we get home, we split it evenly. We understand that money has to be made so we put aside the pride and jealousy. This is how we have been surfing for some months. There’s this one particular man that I have developed feelings for but I can’t tell my boyfriend because we agreed and promised that we wouldn’t catch any feelings. I have been seeing him more often and everything but I know nothing can become of it. I hope he doesn’t feel the same way about another girl. It’s unfair, I know, but he’s mine at the end of the day. If anything more develops, I’ll write back to give an update.