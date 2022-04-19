Confession: My Best Friend’s Husband Wants to Leave Her to be with Me

I am in a relationship with my best friend’s husband and even though I realize this is a terrible deception, I just can’t stop. I know of instances where she has been unfaithful to him so it’s not like she is prim and proper either. I am 30 years old and have known her for four years. She is 35, and her husband is 40. He is a nice guy and I have always liked him. I never knew he had any sexual interest in me, however, during the lockdowns, he began sending me flirty texts. I was surprised and flattered because I had found him appealing ever since we met. He said that things had not been going well in the bedroom with her since she had their two-year-old daughter. I was already aware of this because she did confide in me and told me that she no longer has the energy for sex.

He came over to my house one afternoon about five months ago to pick up something for her and I invited him inside because I was cooking. He came up behind me while I was around the stove and wrapped his arms around my waist. I didn’t push him away, instead, we ended up kissing passionately, and we had sex right there in the kitchen. Since then, we’ve been having an affair. He told me he loves me and wants to leave his wife for me. I am confident that we are a better couple than he and his wife. There is a lot more chemistry between us and a lot more things we share in common. I know what I’m doing isn’t right, however, she also cheated on him. We are best friends so she shares her secrets with me. I will never tell her husband about her infidelity. However, if he leaves her for me, it will destroy their family and our friendship. I guess I’m willing to take that risk.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com