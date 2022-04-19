Confession: My Best Friend’s Husband Wants to Leave Her to be with Me

I am in a relationship with my best friend’s husband and even though I realize this is a terrible deception, I just can’t stop. I know of instances where she has been unfaithful to him so it’s not like she is prim and proper either. I am 30 years old and have known her for four years. She is 35, and her husband is 40. He is a nice guy and I have always liked him. I never knew he had any sexual interest in me, however, during the lockdowns, he began sending me flirty texts. I was surprised and flattered because I had found him appealing ever since we met. He said that things had not been going well in the bedroom with her since she had their two-year-old daughter. I was already aware of this because she did confide in me and told me that she no longer has the energy for sex.

He came over to my house one afternoon about five months ago to pick up something for her and I invited him inside because I was cooking. He came up behind me while I was around the stove and wrapped his arms around my waist. I didn’t push him away, instead, we ended up kissing passionately, and we had sex right there in the kitchen. Since then, we’ve been having an affair. He told me he loves me and wants to leave his wife for me. I am confident that we are a better couple than he and his wife. There is a lot more chemistry between us and a lot more things we share in common. I know what I’m doing isn’t right, however, she also cheated on him. We are best friends so she shares her secrets with me. I will never tell her husband about her infidelity. However, if he leaves her for me, it will destroy their family and our friendship. I guess I’m willing to take that risk.