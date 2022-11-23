Confession: Married and Got Pregnant for My Ex

Married and Got Pregnant for My Ex: My husband and I have been married for more than three years. Our marriage is doing great, he is a kind, loving, and humble man who treats me like a queen. I feel so bad because I have this big secret that I have been hiding from him. I have a daughter who is a little over two months old, but I’m sure my ex is her father. This encounter with my ex only happened once and it is something that I totally regret.
During sexual intercourse, my ex came inside me but I didn’t make much of it. I was mostly consumed with guilt about my infidelity. A few weeks after my hookup with my ex I found out I was pregnant. My husband usually doesn’t ejaculate inside me because he said we weren’t ready to have children. So I knew for sure it was my ex.
I haven’t spoken to my ex since I left his place and I don’t intend to. It’s better to keep this secret to myself. I can’t stand the thought of hurting my husband with him finding out about this betrayal and I don’t want to lose him. The guilt is overwhelming and I am living a lie for me, my husband, and my daughter. I have no intention of telling him my daughter is not his and I am just hoping he doesn’t find out now or years later.