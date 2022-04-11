Confession: Lost My Virginity at 16 to My Neighbor

I lost my virginity at the age of sixteen to a forty-year-old woman who lived next door. I was living with my mother when she moved into the house across from us which had been empty for a while. I used to watch her while she worked in her yard wearing some very skimpy dresses barely covering her huge ass. Every now and then she would notice me and give me a wave.

One day I was passing her house on my way from school and she asked me to help her move some furniture. I was really excited but I didn’t expect anything to happen. She led me inside her room and showed me that she wanted to move the dresser, but she is gonna use the bathroom quickly. Within a few minutes, she strolled out of the bathroom completely naked. I remember being stuck in shock for a moment; I had seen girls naked before, but never upfront. Right then and there she managed to get the better of me and I don’t think I lasted more than a minute after that.

After that, she would invite me to see her on a regular basis for almost a year before she moved out. She would boss me around and tell me what to do to please her sexually. I didn’t mind her dominating me though because I was having the time of my life. I now see that she was unstable and perverted, but at the time, I couldn’t believe my good fortune in meeting her.

I’m twenty years old now and I realize that I’m more attracted to older women. When I hook up with someone my own age making love to them is not as satisfying as it was with her. I’ve found myself becoming obsessed with older women. As I previously stated, it was fantastic at the moment and it helped improve my sex skills, but there are times when I wish I could go back in time and change things.