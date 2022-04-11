Confession: Lost My Virginity at 16 to My Neighbor

I lost my virginity at the age of sixteen to a forty-year-old woman who lived next door. I was living with my mother when she moved into the house across from us which had been empty for a while. I used to watch her while she worked in her yard wearing some very skimpy dresses barely covering her huge ass. Every now and then she would notice me and give me a wave.

One day I was passing her house on my way from school and she asked me to help her move some furniture. I was really excited but I didn’t expect anything to happen. She led me inside her room and showed me that she wanted to move the dresser, but she is gonna use the bathroom quickly. Within a few minutes, she strolled out of the bathroom completely naked. I remember being stuck in shock for a moment; I had seen girls naked before, but never upfront. Right then and there she managed to get the better of me and I don’t think I lasted more than a minute after that.

After that, she would invite me to see her on a regular basis for almost a year before she moved out. She would boss me around and tell me what to do to please her sexually. I didn’t mind her dominating me though because I was having the time of my life. I now see that she was unstable and perverted, but at the time, I couldn’t believe my good fortune in meeting her.

I’m twenty years old now and I realize that I’m more attracted to older women. When I hook up with someone my own age making love to them is not as satisfying as it was with her. I’ve found myself becoming obsessed with older women. As I previously stated, it was fantastic at the moment and it helped improve my sex skills, but there are times when I wish I could go back in time and change things.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com