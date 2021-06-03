Confession: Juggling two men and happy

I had sex with my side man and main man in one night and neither of them has a clue. My side man thinks he’s the main and I plan on keeping things that way until I no longer have much use for him. They both spoil me. My main man thinks I am the most innocent woman in the world but he has no idea about my other life. I don’t have a formal job which is how I have the time to juggle both men. I wouldn’t say I’m proud of my actions but I don’t feel bad either. If I am benefitting, why would I care about anything else? I make sure I am free from STDs/STIs so as to not put their health at risk. I’m very content with how life is right now.