Confession: I’m a Helper and I Sleep with My Boss for Extra Pay

Confession: I am thirty-five years old and I am working as a helper for a very rich couple. They have a nice family with two teenage sons and a ten-year-old daughter. Sometimes the wife travels overseas and stays away for months. I’ve been working here for over three years now and I’ve never really felt like a helper because they all treat me with respect.
My confession is that I am having sex with the husband for extra money. When he first approached me, I was hesitant. It was one of those times when his wife was away. I thought about it and then agreed because I knew I needed the help.
I am a married woman as well and I have a daughter to take care of. Simply put, I needed the money. My husband is a mason and most of the time he doesn’t get any work so the pressure is on me mostly to maintain the family. To be honest, if my husband and I were the only ones in the household, I would have dismissed this suggestion, but I needed extra money to support my child.
So for now my duties are washing, cooking, cleaning, taking care of their kids, and taking care of his needs in the bedroom. He has a high sex drive and I have to please him almost every day as long as his wife is not around. Sometimes I feel drained but I am being paid a pretty good amount of money so that is enough motivation for me to push through.