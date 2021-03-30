Confession: I want my sister to have an abortion so we can continue making money

My sister and I have been conning men since we were teenagers to pay for life’s expenses but now she’s pregnant and refuses to do an abortion. As selfish as it sounds, I need her to do this so that she can still be attractive to men. We work as a team and she had the nerve to actually fall for one of the men and get pregnant behind my back. The plan is always to lure them in with threesomes and fulfill their fantasies, then block them after we get payment. Sometimes we get payment in advance and block them and not bother meeting them at all. I am trying to show her that we can continue to accumulate more money then she can have a baby later but she’s saying it’s not within her morals to do an abortion. I am not sure I can continue “working” on my own; we’ve always been a package deal. I want am thinking of putting something in her food or drink that will make her have a miscarriage. I know I sound cold but nobody would understand how much we struggled growing up and this was literally our way out of poverty. I love my sister, but I can’t stand suffering so she will have to rake one for our team.