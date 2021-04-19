Confession: I “tied” my neighbor’s man in stew peas

I tied my neighbor’s man with some good ole stew peas and she doesn’t suspect a thing. I liked him from they moved in but they had such a tight marriage that it was hard to just throw myself on him like that. I did what I knew how to do best and made him mine. My sister brought me to a lady that specializes in these things and she told me what to do. So, when I went home, I made sure nobody in my household was watching while I was following the instructions. Luckily, the man was home alone when I offered him the food. Since then, we’ve been sneaking around and he has just been spending on me. The wife keeps complaining that her man is stressing her out but she doesn’t know I’m the cause of it. Eventually they’ll probably divorce and I marry him and move from the area. I’m happy to have gotten the man of my dreams.