Confession: I Regret Having Sex with My Uncle

Regret Having Sex With My Uncle: I know people are going to judge me, but they can judge all they want. Right now I am so angry with myself that I don’t care what they say. I am 17 yrs old and I had sex with my uncle who is 44. My mom and I went to his house after he asked her to help him with some housework. He lives alone and there was a lot of cleaning up to do, so we end up sleeping over.
In the night all three of us were watching tv in the living room and he asked if we wanted beer and my mom said yes but I should not drink more than one. my mom fell asleep on the couch after having a couple of beers. My uncle then asked me if I wanted more and I said yes. I may have drunk about five or more but after a while, I started to feel very sleepy and told him I was going to sleep. When I got up my mom was still fast asleep on the couch and he was still watching tv.
Within a couple of minutes, after I lie down on the bed in the guestroom, I heard the door open and close then I saw him coming towards me. I thought he was just coming to check on me, but I was shocked when he came onto the bed and started playing with my breast and putting his hands in my underwear. I honestly didn’t know what to do because it felt so good, but I knew what he was doing was wrong. Then it felt as if I had no control of my own body after he started performing oral sex on me.
He proceeded to penetrate me and it was so painful that the whole time he had his hands over my mouth to muffle the screams. When he finally stopped my whole body was trembling. He whispered in my ear that I would be okay, then he left the room.
The next morning I woke up, I felt so disgusted with myself. I couldn’t look him in the eye and I was so ashamed to look at my mom. No matter how drunk I was, I shouldn’t allow this to happen. I don’t know what I’d do if my mother found out I had sex with her brother; I hate myself so much. This has been bothering me for a while, and I feel like I’m going crazy.
1 thought on “Confession: I Regret Having Sex with My Uncle”
He is a rapist he took advantage of her. Young lady pray for healing.