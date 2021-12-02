Confession: I Left My Boyfriend For A Cokehead Rich Man And Now I Want Him Back

I was with my boyfriend for 6 years since we were both on the last year of high school. He was not wealthy financially, but he was very caring and loving towards me. We would share everything we had and that made our love strong.

Upon leaving high school, I moved on to University but he could not because of financial reasons. We still kept the love going and I would ensure we see each other every weekend. On my second year of college he took my virginity. I started going out to clubs and having fun, so I started going to see him less weekends.

One night at a club, I met this man; he was super attractive. He came over to me and we started dancing, after which he took me to the bar and ordered some quite expensive liquor for me. He took out a coil of US dollars and paid the tab. Immediately dollar signs danced before my eyes. We started going out more and eventually became intimate. I was no longer interested in seeing my ‘poor boyfriend’. This new man was spending on me so much.

I told my boyfriend that I moved on and he pleaded his love for me and begged me to stay. I knew I loved him, but I was in love with this man’s money. I broke my boyfriend’s heart so bad, but I said he will get over it. I was enjoying my new man’s money and was like a trophy girlfriend; he even gave me a car to drive. My boyfriend still tried to reach out to me, but I eventually blocked and deleted him.

The bliss with the new man lasted around 8 months until things took another direction. He had a man cave at his home where he said he goes for quiet times. I was at his home one night and I thought he fell asleep in his man cave, so I went to call him to bed. Upon opening the door, I saw the man snorting a white substance. I know what is was and was so shocked that I tried to quietly go out but he saw me. He ran up to me and told me to never come back in there. It felt as though my breathing had cut off so I just started crying and tried apologizing. After that incident, it was like hell started breaking loose. He would lock me in his home and threaten me, I would pick up slaps in my face for the simplest of things, I could no longer have friends and he took away the car and started transporting me to and from school. I would hide and cry daily because if he saw me crying, he would give me something to cry about. My performance at school dropped because of the stress I was going through. He would buy the most expensive make-up brands to hide the scars and bruises he inflicted on my body.

On my final year of University, I saw my ex-boyfriend there. I was so happy to see him that I rushed to hug him, but he did not hug me back; he said his girlfriend is quite jealous so he has to be careful. He informed me that he went and got a job and saved up to pay his tuition. When I looked, I saw a very attractive lady coming up to him. He introduced her to me as his girlfriend and told her that I am his ex. Jealousy and upset are too soft to describe how I felt when I saw them walking off together, arms in arms; tears came flowing from my mine eyes. I would see them everyday at school because I was looking out for them. They were always together and looked happy.

I wanted him back so I tried to seduce him, but he stood firm. There was nothing I could do to get him to come back to me; he just kept saying I left him for riches and his girlfriend now loved him throughout his broke stage.

My man eventually left me for another University student and I am now all alone and lonely. My ex-boyfriend did not give me the time of day. I felt so downhearted because I did not wait on my boyfriend; he found the love of his life and it was not me. I would do anything to get him back, but now he is no way interested in me. My ex-boyfriend is now managing his own company and is about to marry his girlfriend. I am the puppy that craven choked.

Anonymous