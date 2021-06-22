Confession: I have a crush on my sister’s girlfriend

My sister and her girlfriend have been having issues within their relationship and she’s cheating with a man. I plan on telling her girlfriend because I have a crush on her and would like to hook up with her, at least. I’ve had an on/off relationship with my sister so that’s why I don’t feel too bad about what I’m gonna do. She’s not even gay. She loves men but is with the girl for money. I on the other hand actually have an interest in women. As soon as she knows what’s up I’m going to make my way in. If my sister finds out… oh well!