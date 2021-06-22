Confession: I have a crush on my sister’s girlfriend

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

My sister and her girlfriend have been having issues within their relationship and she’s cheating with a man. I plan on telling her girlfriend because I have a crush on her and would like to hook up with her, at least. I’ve had an on/off relationship with my sister so that’s why I don’t feel too bad about what I’m gonna do. She’s not even gay. She loves men but is with the girl for money. I on the other hand actually have an interest in women. As soon as she knows what’s up I’m going to make my way in. If my sister finds out… oh well!

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....