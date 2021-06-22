My sister and her girlfriend have been having issues within their relationship and she’s cheating with a man. I plan on telling her girlfriend because I have a crush on her and would like to hook up with her, at least. I’ve had an on/off relationship with my sister so that’s why I don’t feel too bad about what I’m gonna do. She’s not even gay. She loves men but is with the girl for money. I on the other hand actually have an interest in women. As soon as she knows what’s up I’m going to make my way in. If my sister finds out… oh well!
Confession: I have a crush on my sister’s girlfriend
