Confession: I had sex with a guy on campus for food

I’m in university and because of my area of study, I have to stay on campus. When my parents send money for food and other miscellaneous things, I use it to buy things for my boyfriend instead so sometimes I am left with nothing. Last week I needed some food and one of the guys on hall said he’d give me some if I gave him a blowjob. It escalated into something more and we ended up having full blown sex. Half of me feels bad but the other half doesn’t regret it cause it was amazing and I might start having sex with him often. We didn’t use protection but in the future, I will definitely ensure we do. I haven’t told my boyfriend because he will break up with me if he finds out.