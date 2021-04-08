Confession: I got pregnant for my boss and did an abortion

I have been bleeding for a while and my husband thinks it’s my period but it’s actually because I did an abortion for a baby I conceived with my boss. It probably sounds horrible and I am not happy with my actions but the baby just happened. I think the condom tore and both of us were too intoxicated in the moment to realize. I hope I can have children in the future. I do not know if the doctor did it properly because I have been in so much pain. This is the worst experience of my whole life and I will never have another affair. I have not told anyone because I am afraid it gets out. My boss is married with children but we were just fooling around for months. I am looking to make a full comeback soon enough. If I bleed too long he is going to start getting suspicious. My boss hasn’t been talking to me cause he wanted the baby, which was unexpected. I paid the full cost for everything and did it without him knowing. I just needed to get this off my chest.