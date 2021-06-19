Confession: I got my stepmother pregnant

I have been having sex with my stepmother for about two months and now she’s pregnant with my child. She told my father it’s his, but I know it’s mine based on the frequency at which we had sex and when we did the calculations. She says she doesn’t want to tell him but I don’t mind cause I have real feelings for her and I’d actually start a relationship. She’s way younger than my father and is the woman I need in my life. I think eventually I’m going to come clean because I want to play an honest, active role in my child’s life. I don’t regret this at all.