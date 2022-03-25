Confession: I Got Married to a Lesbian

My wife and I met four years ago and dated for two years before we got married and I never saw any lesbian tendencies in her. She was fun to be around, loving, compassionate, and full of life. I went ahead and married straight away, convinced that I had found the perfect woman. A couple months after the marriage she started withdrawing and refused to let me touch her. It has been over a year since I have even seen her underwear. She says that she hates having sex because it’s painful. I told her we should go to the doctor, but she keeps saying no. Recently I found out that she is registered on lesbian dating websites. It is shocking to see the amount of lesbian porn all over the browser history. She also follows a specific black lesbian Twitter feed where she watches lesbian porn videos of black women. She has a girlfriend that is constantly at our house, they do almost everything together and I can imagine what they do when I am not around. I told her that I don’t want her friend at our house anymore and she gets upset. Whatever her friend is doing I am sure I can do better but I guess she prefers being with women, so I have decided to get a divorce. I have invested so much time in our marriage for nothing. I am so heartbroken.