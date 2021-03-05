Confession: I Gave Him Oral Pleasure for Breaking Curfew

I gave oral sex to a member of one of the law-enforcing bodies in Jamaica (I won’t say if it’s JDF or JCF to maintain some level of privacy). The thing is, I had broken the nightly curfew and I was reprimanded while racing home. I don’t know what came over me, but I started to engage in ‘unprofessional’ talks with one of the law enforcement personnel and he fell for it! He was saying how I’m going to get locked up for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and how he had a long day and unruly Jamaicans like myself don’t make his job easier. I begged and pleaded with him to not allow matters to escalate and promised to give him a blow job as a “free pass”. Well, as I said, it worked. It happened in the vehicles too. I made sure to go all in just so he could be satisfied. He ejaculated in my mouth and of course I spit it out cause I didn’t know him that well. We exchanged contact and he’s been trying to meet up again to have sex but I have a boyfriend whom I see a future with. There’s no way I can allow this man to come between us. It just goes to show that being an attractive woman can get you far in life. Use your pretty privilege, ladies!