Confession : I Feel Guilty after Getting My Uncle’s Wife Pregnant

I am 19 years old and I have been living with my uncle and his wife for the past two years. After my mother died, he took me in and has been taking care of me since then. I am now in my first year in college and although I am still depressed at times, they have never let me feel left out. My uncle went away to do some work in the states in January and his wife and I have been alone at the house. I really respect her and never knew that she would be attracted to me sexually. One night I was fast asleep and felt someone on the bed beside me. I was so frightened when I realized it was her. She slid her hands in my boxers and held on to my penis and began rubbing it. Through all of this, I was going through so many emotions that I didn’t know how to react. Eventually, I started responding to her and we had sex that night. My uncle is still not back yet but he is coming in April. His wife and I have been having sex on a regular basis and she just found out that she is pregnant. I asked her what she is going to do and she says she will give the baby to my uncle. I feel really guilty about the whole situation and I don’t even know how to face him when he gets home.