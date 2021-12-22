Confession: I Caught My Pastor at a Hotel with His Side Mistress

I attended a holy ghost believing church with a lot of members. The ministry was great and the pastor knew the word of God for certain.

The pastor was not very old; he was 48 years old, but his wife was younger at 39 years old. The church had different junior pastors for the different Ministries and all of them were married. It was a church of great fellowship so everybody was quite friendly and jovial with each other.

There was this Youth Leader that my spirit could not work with. She was like very nuff and overly friendly. She would only try to get friendly with the men in the church. I would catch her stealing glimpses at my husband but I told her I would beat all the hair off her skin then repent so she should not even think about him. I used to see the way she would look at the pastor with lust filled eyes and would sometimes give the wife annoying looks. I said it to my husband and he said maybe it was just my mind; men can be so easily fooled by these deceptive women.

My best friend from overseas was having her birthday celebration at at all inclusive hotel in St. Anns and I went with her for the weekend. While sitting in the lobby, I thought I saw someone like Miss Youth Leader in a ‘batty rider’ shorts passing by. I said maybe I was overthinking ad needed to get that girl out of my thoughts. We were at the poolside sitting down when I heard the men nearby us talking about the sexy girl and the old man passing by. When I looked around, it was definitely Miss Youth Leader and the Pastor hugging tightly like husband and wife. Miss Youth Leader was wearing a thong swimsuit and the with even had on a ring on her married finger; trying to fool people I guess. I felt like all the air was about to leave my body; how could my married Pastor be doing this. I made sure to hide and video them to show my husband.

I walked in their direction to ensure they saw me. When they saw me, Pastor’s eyes could hold the whole hotel to how he was shocked. He started to say sister G but I stopped him. I told him that’s between him and God to explain, not me. The with she just stood there smirking and I gave her one box and told her that was for Pastor wife. Pastor warned her to just take it and be easy which I was vex because I wanted to beat her so badly. I was so distraught that I couldn’t enjoy my friend’s birthday celebration. To make matters worst, this worthless man offered money for me to keep quiet. I just told him to use his money and go bathe his dirty body.

I showed my husband the video and we just decided to leave the church. I heard that he is still the head Pastor of the church, but the Youth Leader no longer went there; guess he paid her off.