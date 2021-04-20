Confession: Got pregnant for my side man so I could leave my husband

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

I bore the condom my side man used so I could get pregnant. I have been trying to leave my marriage for years but my husband seems so stuck on me so I did this in hopes that he would finally get the hint. I have not told him I’m pregnant yet, but my side man and I have already found an apartment we will be living in together. I know it sounds cold but I have been telling this man for months that I want a divorce and he’s adamant that we work it out. I don’t want to work it out; I want it to be over. My side man and I have been at it for close to a year and we have great times together. I refuse to remain in a situation where I am unhappy to please other people. Everybody who was looking up to our marriage will have to be disappointed when they hear about this baby.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....