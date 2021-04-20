Confession: Got pregnant for my side man so I could leave my husband

I bore the condom my side man used so I could get pregnant. I have been trying to leave my marriage for years but my husband seems so stuck on me so I did this in hopes that he would finally get the hint. I have not told him I’m pregnant yet, but my side man and I have already found an apartment we will be living in together. I know it sounds cold but I have been telling this man for months that I want a divorce and he’s adamant that we work it out. I don’t want to work it out; I want it to be over. My side man and I have been at it for close to a year and we have great times together. I refuse to remain in a situation where I am unhappy to please other people. Everybody who was looking up to our marriage will have to be disappointed when they hear about this baby.