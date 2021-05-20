Confession: Caught a disease from my sideman

I caught an STD from my sideman but my husband thinks he’s the one who infected me because he was also cheating on me. I won’t lie, my conscience is eating me alive, especially when he keeps saying sorry. I know deep down my dirty ways are what got us in this situation. We are both seeking treatment and working on our marriage. My sideman has blocked me and I have no intention of ever rekindling things. The thing is, I started cheating cause I wasn’t feeling the marriage anymore but now I feel stuck cause no man is going to want a girl who has a disease. My friends don’t know about the situation. We vowed never to tell any outside parties about this but I could not keep it in anymore. I am happy for this anonymous platform.