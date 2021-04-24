Confession: Catfishing a guy online and now he wants to meet up

I have been talking to this guy online for about 2 months but what he doesn’t know is that I’m a catfish. Basically a catfish is someone who appears a particular way online but they look nothing like that in real life.

The pictures I have on social media and the ones I’ve sent are from years ago and I was wearing makeup and using filters on them. Now, I’m overweight and I have a lot of acne.

I am not sure how to tell him. He seems to really like me and I do as well and I would hate to lose him. He tries to meet me all the time but I always come up with an excuse. I know that eventually, he will get annoyed or maybe even stop talking to me if we don’t meet.

I feel bad about deceiving but I’m not confident in my physical appearance right now. He has sent me money when I needed it and I want him to remain in my life.

I think I’m going to join a gym and seek treatment for my acne but that will take months and I’m sure he has no patience to wait until I get my life together.