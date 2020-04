Jamaica News: The National Fisheries Authority (NFA), an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, has extended the ban on the fishing, sale and export of queen conch to February 28, 2021.

The agency, in an advisory this morning, said the extension follows a scientific assessment of the Queen Conch stocks on the Pedro Bank that was conducted during October 2019.

This is amid the assessment concluding that the stock of the conch has not sufficiently recovered to supplement the market and the species growth. They are reminding stakeholders that it is illegal to catch, sell or process any form of conch meat, including conch soup or conch salad.