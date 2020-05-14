Concerns Over Quarantine Conditions Force Ministers to Hotels

Two Government Ministers rushed to two hotels in St Ann today, after widespread reports about distressing quarantine conditions.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton and State Minister for Security, Matthew Samuda, visited Jewel Paradise and Bahia Principe, both in Runaway Bay, St Ann, to observe conditions firsthand, after media reports of poor food and service at the facilities. Nearly 400 Jamaicans, including those who returned yesterday, are in quarantine at the resorts.

The Ministers separately met with some of the returned Jamaicans and heard their grouses.

Dr Tufton also met at length with high ranking officials of the North East Regional Health Authority who are supervising the facilities.