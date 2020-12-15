CONCACAF to launch new senior Women’s national teams’ Calendar

CONCACAF has announced on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the structure of a new senior women’s national team’s football calendar, which will begin in 2021 and include major centralized summer tournaments in 2022 and 2024

The CONCACAF Council approved this structure of new competitions with the aim of transforming women’s national team football across the entire confederation.

The new calendar prioritises providing more official match dates for all CONCACAF region women’s senior national teams and ensuring there is an elite competition to showcase the highest level of women’s international football. Through this new calendar, Concacaf will more than double the number of official senior women’s national team matches compared with the current cycle of competitions.

The names and brands of the new CONCACAF women’s senior national team competitions are still to be determined and will be communicated in 2021.

