Complains about High JPS Bills Increase

The Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) says it has seen a dramatic increase in complaints from customers of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Ltd about drastic increases in their utility bill.

The OUR in a statement Tuesday said it had been receiving an increased number of calls from customers who say their bills have increased significantly since March, even though they say their usage of electricity had not increased.

The OUR said its complaints for the period January to March showed sharp increases in the complaints. It compared complaints received between January and March and those between April and last Friday, June 12. The OUR said for January to March it received 126 letters, emails and calls compared to 390 in the period April to June 12. Comparing social media notices it said these had increased from five in the first three months to 89 or a hike of 1,680%.

The regulator said it had written to JPS and asked several questions concerning the reports and the utility company had acknowledged that complaints to its office had increased too, compared to the same period last year.

There have been several recent reports in the media citing cases where people have shown steep increase in their electricity bills.