Competitive Three-day Junior Golf Trials Begins at Caymanas Golf Club

The second round of three-day junior golf trials began at the Caymanas Golf Club on Friday. Ten players in the Girls 18 & Under, Boys and Girls 15 & Under and Boys and Girls 13 & Under age groups began their journey for a place on the Jamaica team to the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship in Cayman Islands between July 3-8. The Boys 18 & Under completed their trials two weeks ago.
The scores from Friday’s first day action showed some very competitive match-ups. Emily Mayne and Mattea Issa both scored five over par 77 to be joint leaders in the Girls 18 and Under category while posting two birdies and seven bogeys each as well.
Aaron Ghosh and Davin Hogan scored 83 and 98 respectively in the Boys 15 and Under age group and will now look the second day’s action on Saturday.
The Girls 15 and Under age group showed Anoushka Khatri 89 and Samantha Azan 94 for their first round action.
The three players in the Boys 13 and Under category are closely tracking each other while not more than four shots separate them. Their scores were Kemari Morris 85, Shasha Redlefsen 89 and Cameron Coe 91.
The sole representative in the Girls 13 and Under category is Alessandra Coe who scored 91 for her first round.
Second round action begins at 9:00 am on Saturday at the Caymanas Golf Club with all golfers teeing off at the same time.
The national trials for the Jamaica Golf Association’s junior team will be used to select the team to represent Jamaica in the Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf Championship.