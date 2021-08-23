Companies Office Adjusts Processing Times Amid implementation of No Movement Days

With the new Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Government of Jamaica from August 22-24 and August 29-31, 2021, the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) will be making adjustments to its guaranteed service times.

 

The Agency will be increasing its processing times as follows:

 

Services Adjusted Processing Time
Annual Returns 10 Days
Change Documents 10 Days
New Company Incorporation 8 Days
New Business Registration 4 Days
Document Copies & Letters Requests 5 Days
Business Renewal & Closures 5 Days

 

In addition, for the next two weeks, the COJ will be accepting documents via electronic drop-box at its Kingston & St. Andrew office. During the no movement days, customers are encouraged to utilise the Agency’s website to incorporate companies, register businesses and make requests for copies and letters of good standing.

 

The Agency encourages its customers and stakeholders to take the necessary actions to remain safe.

 

WRITTEN BY: COMPANIES OFFICE OF JAMAICA
SOURCE: JIS news

