Communities in Mocho Clarendon Receive Potable Water After 50 Years

For the first time in fifty years, residents of various communities in Clarendon North Central including Mocho, now have potable water.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and executives of the National Water Commission (NWC) yesterday (August 4) commissioned the Mocho Relief Station which will carry water to several schools and communities in the area.

The Prime Minister highlighted the efforts of the Member of Parliament and speaker of the House of Representatives (Pearnel Charles Snr) who has tried for several years to get water supplied to the area. Additionally, the Prime Minister said that his Administration has provided significant funding to the Rural Water Supply Company and is now pushing the NWC to provide water to rural communities.

“I am pleased to see that our efforts are bearing fruit and that I can stand here and say that the commitments that I have made when I was seeking your votes during the campaign that those commitments are being fulfilled as we speak. Today, we launch another water supply project, this time, this is a project by the NWC. It is not rare for the NWC to be operating in rural areas but more and more this Administration is pushing the NWC to expand what is called the utility area – meaning the area in which they supply water for persons to be metered and I want to emphasize that this is one of such projects that will be metered,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister urged the residents to use the water conservatively to avoid disruption of the commodity.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness stated that the Government is aiming to have 85% of the Jamaican population within 100 meters of a water supply. Fifteen percent will be used for small water projects such as catchments and springs. He projected that the target can be met in less than a decade if everyone pays their bills which will increase the NWC revenues.

The Mocho water supply project system covers the communities of Redbank, Cedars and Pusey which has a total of 120 households, small businesses, Lennon High School and a basic school.