Common-Law Couple Charged with the Murder of 4-year-old Girl in Trelawny, Remanded into Custody

A Trelawny common-law couple who were arrested and charged with the murder of four-year-old Chloe Brown, and the shooting and wounding of her father, Dalton Brown, at their home in Freeman’s Hall, Trelawny, on Monday, January 11, were remanded into custody when they appeared before the Trelawny Parish Court, on Thursday, January 21.

36-year-old Kevin Williams, otherwise called ‘Bug Head’, a chef of a Red Hills Road address, and Freeman’s Hall, Trelawny and his 42-year-old common-law wife Joan Turner, were charged last Wednesday afternoon with the murder of 4-year-old, and the shooting and wounding of her father, and conspiracy to murder, respectively.

The two accused turned up in court without legal representation, but Williams informed the court that they would be seeking assistance from the Legal Aid Department to get an attorney, and the presiding judge then ordered that both accused be brought back to court on Thursday, February 18.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am, on January 11, Brown, his common-law wife, his daughter Chloe, and two other female relatives were at home in bed, when he heard strange sounds coming from the room.

Brown got up to investigate and saw a masked man with a gun standing inside the bedroom. He immediately launched an attack on the intruder, a tussle developed between both men, and Brown was shot to the regions of his leg.

As the wounded man fell to the ground, the gunman again opened fire, this time hitting Chloe in the regions of her abdomen, and he immediately made his escape from the dwelling.

The family members raised an alarm. The injured child and her father were rushed to the Mandeville hospital, where Chloe was pronounced dead, and Brown admitted in serious but stable condition.

Following an investigation by the police, it was discovered that the gunman had forced his way inside the two-bedroom family home through a hole in the roof.

Angry residents immediately went in search of Williams, who was later discovered hiding in a closet at Turner’s home. He was held, beaten, and then handed over to the police.