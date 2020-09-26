Commissioner to cop killers ‘we will be coming for you’

The Police High Command has provided more details about the murder of a policeman and fatal shooting of a man involved in the attack on the police Friday night, September 25.

Dead is 27-year-old Constable Kemar Francis of the Hunts Bay Police Station. He is the fourth policeman to have did on duty this year.

A statement from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said Constable Francis was a member of a team of officers on patrol on Maxfield Avenue, Kingston when they responded to reports of gunfire shortly before midnight, Friday.

In making their way to the community, the officers were met with gunfire on Pretoria Road. The police defended themselves, but Constable Francis was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at hospital.

During the incident, one of the shooters, 28-year-old Shavaugh Johnson o/c ‘Bunwaist’ was also shot dead by the Police.

Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson said this morning the police remain resolute in their pursuit of criminals.

Commissioner Anderson is warning criminals in society that the Police will continue to pursue them with the intensity and focus that has recently led to the capture or demise of a number of our most wanted men, “The people out there who feel that this is the way they should go, understand that we will be coming for you; we will be looking for you, and we will do what we need to do to ensure that our country is safe.”