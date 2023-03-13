Commissioner of Police Continues Divisional Tour in Manchester

“Your purpose is to move the organization forward, to have a positive impact on the organization and the nation,” Major General Antony Anderson gave the charge as he addressed members of the Manchester Police Division at the Manchester Baptist Church on Thursday, March 09.
He used the occasion to addressed matters concerning career advancements, overtime payments and took the opportunity to provide updates on the JCF’s current thrust to transform through technology.
At his second scheduled engagement for the day-a luncheon, he engaged and interacted with key stakeholders and business owners in Manchester to update them on the JCF transformation process and to get their feedback as it relates to policing and how the JCF can continue improve on service delivery.
The day culminated with a Town Hall meeting at the Cecil Charlton Park where Commissioner Anderson along with Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Area Three,
Mr. Glenford Miller and the Diviosnal Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shane McCalla had the opportunity to engage a wide cross section of residernts in a vibrant and informative interaction. Several concerns and questions from residents and business stakeholders were addressed during the meeting.