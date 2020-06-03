Comedian Deno Crazy Grateful for Career Boost

Even if the name Deno Crazy doesn’t immediately ring a bell, there’s a 50/50 chance that you’ve come across at least one of his videos and a 100% chance that it made you laugh. The Jamaican comedian, whose given name is Andre Dixon, has honed his talent and built a platform for himself on and offline. He has been growing in popularity through the short skits posted on his Instagram page, which boasts an impressive 439,000 followers and counting.

“I was always a jovial person around my friends even from a younger age. People always find my personality to be comedic so I’d just always entertain my friends naturally,” the comedian explained about his start. His stage name derives from the name of Brazilian football player Ronaldinho, a nickname the comedian gained during his time as a football player in his community.

Garnering at least 100,000 views per video, his skits are mainly based around daily activities with his friends and current trends. Through his antics, he landed the opportunity to appear on Dancehall artiste Govana’s “Hamants Convo” as the character Chris.

“He [Govana] reached out to me because he thought I was the perfect person for the role and I knew it would have been a great vibe to work with him,” the comedian explained. Since then, he has gained recognition and is being sought out for other projects, both locally and internationally. There is also the possibility of him venturing into different areas of entertainment. Grateful for the support from his supporters around the world, the comedian is riding the wave and focused on living in the moment.

“I’m never concerned about relevancy because what I do, I do it from my heart and for the love but as a business minded person, I always try to keep my work ethics as high as possible,” he elaborated.

With plenty in store for the comedian, comedy lovers can keep up with Deno Crazy and his skits on his Instagram page @deno_crazy and stay tuned for updates on his upcoming business ventures.