“Combo Boss” Promotes upcoming Event; Plans to Offer COVID Vaccine on location

Even as the police continue their search for viral event promoter Shanice “Combo Boss” Wilson, there are plans in place for another party.

The evasive figure has also been doing a number of interviews with the local newspaper to promote the event.

“Mi want all a di man dem get dem proper fix up before Valentines Day so mi want every man just come out. On Valentine’s Day every man suppose to just feel free and light,” she said.

According to the effervescent personality, her upcoming event will also offer the COVID 19 vaccine to patrons.

“Mi have people a come on board with mi so all a who wah get dem jook can come and get dem vaccine. Mi also ago have people who a administer COVID test as well because mi want the patrons dem fi safe and mi want the country fi open back so people can take care a dem business,” she told the Jamaica Star.

Just last week, the police reiterated its interest in the Combo Boss, as they seek to serve her with a summons stemming from the previous staging of her event in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act.