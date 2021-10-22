Colombian National in Custody on Immigration Breach

The Jamaica Constabukary force has confirmed that an individual allegeding to be a Colombian national, has been arrested in Jamaica on immigration breaches.

The JCF says, the individual has become the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice as of today, October 21, and that the police are working with their international partners in line with their established treaties and protocols

Investigators say more information will be provided at a later date.

A Red Line is issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentencing, and is requested to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal actions.