A WhatsUp conversation between two friends as surface online, which show a friend who went to partake in a threesome with her sugar daddy only to find out that the sugar daddy was her father.

“Bola” happens to be the young girl name who happens to be the runs girl chatted her friend telling her about the incident that happened.

In the chat.. it shows that the lady is a college student who travelled to had fun with her first time sugar daddy, but had the shocked of her life.

See chart below

https://www.browngh.com/college-girl-threesome-father/